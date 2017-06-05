The draw for the first round of All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers will take place on Tuesday morning.

The draw for the preliminary round of Liam MacCarthy Cup hurling will also take place just after the 8.30 news live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

The football qualifiers, featuring counties eliminated before provincial semi-final stage, are divided into groups – A and B – based on when teams were beaten.

Wicklow, Longford, Louth, Laois, Derry, Antrim, Waterford and Sligo will be in Round 1A, with those games to take place on Saturday, 17 June.

Round 1B is made up by Wexford, Carlow, Fermanagh, Armagh, Limerick, London, either Cavan or Monaghan and one from Offaly or Westmeath. These games are down for decision on Saturday, 24 June.

Times, dates and venues will be confirmed for this qualifier clashes later on Tuesday.

In each case, all eight teams will go into the bowl, the first county out will play the second drawn and so on down the line. The first team drawn out will be given home advantage in most circumstances.

If the two teams met already in their province this year, the winner of that provincial championship game will have home advantage.

Also, if a county did not have a home game in the first round of the qualifier series in 2016 they will have a home tie this time around. If two such counties are drawn together the first team out of the bowl will play at home.

Longford, Louth, Armagh, Wicklow, Fermanagh, London, Limerick and Waterford all had away Round 1 qualifiers last summer.

The qualifiers were divided into A and B sections to cut down on the waiting time for some teams eliminated early from their provincial championships.

The ‘A’ side of the draw will be played a week earlier than ‘B’. If a team from the A section make it through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, they will play in the earlier two of the four games on the last weekend in July.

In the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary round draw the winners of the Christy Ring Cup final – either Antrim or Carlow –will play one from Laois of Westmeath.

The winner of this game, which is down for decision at a neutral venue on Saturday, 24 June, will earn themselves a place in the first round proper of qualifiers. The Christy Ring Cup final takes place on Saturday at 5pm at Croke Park.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers teams

Round 1A: Wicklow, Longford, Louth, Laois, Derry, Antrim, Waterford, Sligo.

Round 1B: Wexford, Carlow Fermanagh, Armagh, Limerick, London, Cavan/Monaghan, Offaly/Westmeath