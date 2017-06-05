Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly may have escaped summary punishment for an incident involving a linesman in his side’s win over Carlow on Saturday evening, but Colm O’Rourke and Pat Spillane believe Connolly’s lack of self-control warrants a retrospective sanction.

Connolly, who had already picked up a yellow card, was apoplectic when Ciaran Brannigan signalled a sideline ball to Carlow during the Dubs’ 0-19 to 0-07 Leinster SFC victory in Portlaoise.

The St Vincent’s man was swarmed by Carlow players as he attempted to retain the ball in what proved a physical encounter.

His breach of Rule 5.32, which concerns "minor physical interference" of officials, carries a minimum 12-week suspension and the Connolly faces an anxious wait ahead of any official action.

Speaking on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2, Spillane said: "This is a very obvious thing. Diarmuid was infuriated at a sidelined decision, not giving the ball back.

"The pictures tell it all. A picture tells a thousand words; clearly going to Ciaran Brannigan, the linesman, clearly putting his hand on the sideline man, clearly pushing the linesman, which he’s not entitled to do, clearly with his finger pointed, threatening the linesman.

"You prod a bear, you get a reaction. You prod Diarmuid Connolly, you antagonise Diarmuid Connolly, and you always get a reaction."

"He put his hands on the linesman, he pushed the linesman back, and a finger pointed in somebody’s face sounds to me like threatening.

"Bottom line, its Rule 5 - minor physical interference.

"It carries a penalty of 12 weeks."

O’Rourke described Connolly as "a man who lives on the edge".

"He’s a player that gets frustrated easily," he asserted.

"He was playing poorly, got himself involved in a scrape, and he really could pay a heavy price for it.

"Through the history of Gaelic football, every good forward has been targeted.

"It’s up to Diarmuid Connolly to have the discipline to go out and play, knowing every game he goes out he’s going to be targeted by at least one of the opposition.

"What does he expect teams are going to do with him?"

Spillane then compared irking Connolly to goading a bear.

"You prod a bear, you get a reaction. You prod Diarmuid Connolly, you antagonise Diarmuid Connolly, and you always get a reaction."

O’Rourke had the last word on the incident, adding: "He doesn’t come out of it looking good, and, for me, he’s been the best player or one of the best players for the past five or six years.

"But there’s always this edge to his game and he crossed the line last night."