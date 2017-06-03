Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly could face possible sanction after an incident with the sideline official in their win over Carlow in Portaloise this evening.

Early in the second half Connolly was drawn into a tussle with a couple of Carlow players when attempting to reclaim a ball which had gone out for a sideline.

On learning that linesman Ciaran Branagan had awarded the sideline ball to Carlow, Connolly approached the linesman, placed his hand on his chest and appeared to push him slightly.

Dublin selector Jason Sherlock was swift to usher Connolly away but he continued to remonstrate with the linesman for a time afterwards.

He was not punished for the incident.

The GAA rulebook stipulates that a "minor physical infraction (eg. laying a hand on, pushing, pulling or jostling) with a referee, umpire or sideline official" is punishable by a minimum sanction of 12-weeks.

During the week, Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford was hit with a 12-week suspension for "minor physical interference" with former All-Ireland final referee Paddy Russell during a club game for Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

It was reported in the referee's match report and it remains to be seen if Connolly will face any punishment if deemed a similar offence.