Cavan GAA have led tributes to Dominic Earley, a member of their backroom team, after he died in a road crash in Fermanagh this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occured on the Glengesh Road near Tempo at 10am.

A statement from Cavan GAA read: "It is with great shock and deep sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Dominic Earley following a road traffic accident in Fermanagh earlier today.

"Dominic was a member and player with the Tattyreagh Club in County Tyrone.

"He joined our team management just a short few months ago but in that time he created a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

"Cavan GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Dominic’s family, his girlfriend Maria, relatives, friends and to the Tattyreagh GAA club and Tyrone County Board."