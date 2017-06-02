Facing the All-Ireland champions Dublin is a tough assignment for Carlow, but it's a game the Barrowsiders have prepared very well for, according to their manager Turlough O'Brien.

Two weeks ago, Carlow deservedly beat Wexford to set up a Leinster quarter-final date with Jim Gavin's side at O'Moore Park on Saturday evening.

Speaking on The Sunday Game in the aftermath of that victory, O'Brien said: "There was a good feeling in Carlow for the last two or three weeks that something was happening and thankfully the team delivered. We are very proud of them."

Now with the game against Dublin looming, the Carlow boss is still acdentuating the positive when he spoke to RTÉ Sport.

"I thought we performed very well on the day against Wexford. We scored 2-17 but we could have scored another four goals. It was a very good Carlow performance.

"We hope to go into the game on Saturday night with the same attitude. Preparations have gone well for what is another championship game. It's a big occasion for Carlow, it's the first time we've played the All-Ireland champions in a long, long time.

"You couldn't ask for any more in terms of commitment and attitude from the players. They are in a very good place, mentally and physically."

And while O'Brien is somewhat disappointed that Netwatch Cullen Park will not play host to Jim Gavin's troops, he nevertheless his happy to travel to Portlaoise.

It would have been great to play in Croke Park or Dr Cullen Park, where I suppose the game should have been fixed as a home game for us," he revealed.

"We're familiar with Portlaoise and we're happy enough to go and play it there. Any county player worth his salt wants to test himself against the best team in the country and they don't come any better than this Dublin team."

