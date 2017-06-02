Cork and Tipperary gave us a game to savour a fortnight ago and Michael Duignan is predicting another "huge match" when Limerick and Clare face each other in the first of the Munster hurling semi-finals at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

A provincial final appearance on 9 July is the prize for the winner and also the guarantee of at least playing in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Looking ahead to the Thurles encounter (throw-in 4pm), Duignan told RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland: "I love the local derbies. The GAA is built on rivalries, whether that be club or county. It's a huge match on Sunday and I'm looking forward to a fast, open running game.

"Clare have not won a Munster championship since 1998 and that's hard to believe with the quality of players they have. Limerick won it in '13.

Podge Collins

"To win a Munster championship would be a big goal for these Clare players with the talent they have in the squad, particularly up front. I think Tony Kelly. Podge Colins, Conor McGrath and Shane O'Donnell are all potential match winners on their day.

"Limerick, under John Kiely, are building a new team, an exciting team."

On who will progress, the former Offaly star is siding with the Banner.

"It will be close, but Clare, back-boned by a number of U-21 All-Ireland winners will be determined to really express themselves this season.

"They'll have enough to come out on the right side."

The two-time All-Ireland winners also spoke about the lack of team news ahead of this Shannonside derby, adding that the lack of coverage does little to promote the GAA at this time of the year.

"For the supporters, the media, everyone, it's just not ideal," he said.

"We should be taking about the players, the match-ups and potential match winners.

"We should be looking at photographs of these players in the paper. We need to get to know our players a lot better and we need to promote the game a lot better.

"It's not going to make a player play any better if people know he's playing any better. Most of these things are open secrets anyway.

"Get the teams out there and get us talking about the matches much earlier."

Live commentary on Limerick v Clare on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1. Highlights of all the weekend's GAA action on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.