Jamie Clarke will start his first championship game in two years for Armagh as they head to Down for Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final.

Kieran McGeeney will hand five men their championship debuts in Pairc Esler.

Blaine Hughes starts in goal ahead of Patrick Morrison, who missed a chunk of the league with an abdominal issue.

Aaron McKay, Niall Grimley, Oisin O'Neill and Andrew Murnin all get the nod.

McGeeney is serving a 12-week ban after an alleged verbal altercation with linesman Joe McQuillan during their Allianz Football League clash against Antrim at the Athletic Grounds in March.

Armagh (Ulster SFC v Down): Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Aaron McKay, Brendan Donaghy, Mark Shields; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Aidan Forker, Oisin O'Neill, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin.

Louth stick with the same 15 who saw off Wicklow last time out as they gear up for Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter-final against neighbours Meath at Parnell Park.

Eoin O'Connor's 1-02 haul helped the Wee County advance beyond the opening round for the eighth time in the last decade.

Colin Kelly's side were promoted to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League will hope to wipe the eye of their old rivals.

Louth (Leinster SFC v Meath): Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Conal McKeever, John Bingham, Darren Marks; Tommy Durnin, James Stewart; Anthony Williams, Paraic Smith, Bevan Duffy; Ruairi Moore, Eoin O’Connor, Ryan Burns.