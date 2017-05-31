Oisin McConville believes Armagh are equipped to turn heads this summer, declaring: "This is a team to get excited about".

The Orchard County missed out on promotion from Division 3 this year but have been given a huge shot in the arm by the return of Jamie Clarke from New York.

Since Clarke's debut against Derry in 2010, Armagh have won just two Ulster championship matches: in 2011 against Down and in 2014 against Cavan.

This Sunday, they can make a real statement of intent when they travel to Pairc Esler to face Down in the Ulster SFC quarter-final, and McConville expects them to shoot the lights out.

"We've struggled to get out of Division 3. We've sort of become a yo-yo county in that if we do get out of Division 3 we're straight back down again," the two-time All Star told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"The only thing I'd say is, for people who are looking from afar and looking at Armagh and thinking, 'this is a really tough game', which it is... people are looking at Armagh as a Division 3 team, but I can tell you now, Armagh were by far the best team in that division.

"I don't care who gets promotion or anything like that. This is an Armagh team who have absolutely bags of scores in them. I'm just worried about them a little bit defensively.

"This is an Armagh team to get excited about. They're very good going forward. There's a real enthusiasm about what's going on in Armagh as far as what can happen this weekend."

Meanwhile, McConville doesn't buy any talk of problems in the Down camp.

Rumours circled earlier in the week that they only had 14 men training, but it doesn't wash with the 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"You think there's cute hoors in Kerry and you think there's cute hoors in Cavan, well there's cute hoors in Down! I can tell you that they are putting absolutely everything into this. Whatever problems they had they seem to have more or less ironed them out.

"They have a little bit of momentum going into this.

"It is going to be a really really close game, I just think Armagh have more scores in them than Down do.

"Until Sunday afternoon at 4.0, I'm going to remain very optimistic about our chances."