All Star Cathal Barrett has been dropped from Michael Ryan's Tipperary panel for disciplinary reasons, the county board have confirmed.

The development comes just a week after Tipp's surprise Munster SHC quarter-final loss to Cork.

Barrett was forced off with a leg injury and was set to miss the opening qualifier on the first weekend in July, but RTÉ Sport understands that he's been cut from the panel.

He made his first start of the year in April's Allianz Hurling League semi-final against Wexford after a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old hobbled off the field in last weekend's pulsating defeat to the Rebels, though the Premier confirmed afterwards that the injury was not as bad as first feared.

He'd been facing six weeks out to recover.