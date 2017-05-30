The perception remains that the GAA's attempts to introduce a tiered system in the football championship have all foundered on the objections of players from weaker counties.

But London manager Ciaran Deely has no such qualms about embracing the concept of a tiered championship.

While not opposed to the Super 8 concept, he believes, putting his London hat on, that the GAA got it backwards in lining up more games for the elite counties.

Players from weaker counties remain starved of summer-time action, particularly against teams of an equivalent standard.

In Deely's eyes, "it doesn't make sense" that last year "London, who are ranked 32nd, and Mayo, who are ranked second, playing against each other."

Ahead of the 2016 Congress, the GAA, almost absent-mindedly, tossed out another 'B' Championship proposal, which amounted to little more in practice than a revival of the despised Tommy Murphy Cup.

That competition - which was discontinued after 2008 - was effectively boycotted by the likes of Eamonn O'Hara and a number of others who were condemned to play in it.

According to Deely, any re-modelled 'B' championship would have to offer rather more in the bells and whistles department. He cited the possibility of All-Stars, trips, extra funding, as well as promotion and relegation.

"If you have a proper tiered competition with promotion, relegation, All Stars, trips, extra funding and the correct promotion, there’s no reason why that wouldn’t work," he said. "Like almost every other competition in the world in all sports, you have tiered competitions. The best go to the top and the development teams are in a league below."

Despite a decent showing, London failed to claim a scalp in the 2017 Connacht championship.

As was the case for Sligo's trip to New York earlier this month, novelty-hungry punters were busy fantasising about a triumph for the foreign based team ahead of the London-Leitrim game.

Like every other Connacht county - with the notable exception of Galway - Leitrim have suffered their share of frights in Ruislip down the decades. In their last trek out there in 2013, they could only scramble a draw before slumping to a defeat in the replay in Hyde Park.

On this occasion, two well-timed goals in the second half halted London's momentum and allowed Leitrim to emerge unscathed.