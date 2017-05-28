Wexford selector Padraic Fanning feels the county's win over Kilkenny in the league quarter-final will count for little when the sides renew their rivalry in the Leinster championship on 10 June.

The Slaneysiders' 3-25 to 1-17 win over Laois in Portlaoise on Sunday set up a provincial semi-final date with the Black and Amber at Wexford Park.

Reflecting on the victory, Fanning told RTÉ Sport: "Laois gave us a tough enough match, but that's what we expected. The pleasing thing for us was that we created a lot of goal chances and maybe the lads could have been a bit more clinical.

"Ahead of the game, people were talking about Kilkenny at Wexford Park, but our focus was always on Laois."

With that hurdle cleared, Fanning was then asked about what should be a mouth-watering encounter on Saturday week.

"Kilkenny will have all guns blazing, they are a totally different animal in the championship so what has happened in the league will count for little," he said.

"We've heard already about all the work Kilkenny have put in, their sole focus has been on 10 June.

"Our lads want to be playing the likes of Kilkenny They will want to see whether they can come up to the mark against the kingpins of hurling, a team that has won all before them .

"We will put everything we can into that match. There were aspects of the Laois game that we would have been unhappy about, so there are things to work on in just 13 days.

"It should be a fantastic atmosphere at Wexford Park.

"Our fans will be hoping it's the continuation of a long summer."