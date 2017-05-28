Clare football manager Colm Collins felt a one-point winning margin did not reflect his side's dominance against Limerick in Sunday's Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park.

The Banner were ahead from start to finish, but a late goal from Limerick sub Josh Ryan ensured a nervy end to proceedings, a situation that Collins felt should never have arisen.

"The game should have been put away well before the finish," he told RTÉ Sport.

"When you leave a good team in the game, you leave the door open for what happened at the end. Limerick got the goal and probably should have equalised.

"We had a number of clear goal chances throughout. Fair play to their keeper, he pulled off some great saves but they should be in the back of the net.

"I don't think anybody from Kerry will be too worried after what happened today"

"We also should have kicked more points in the second half. Overall, we put in a decent performance, bar the finishing and as a result left the door open for a Limerick team who were well schhooled by Billy (Lee) and Paudie (Kissane).

"Limerick have a bright future based on the young talent coming through.

"But championship football is about getting to the next round and that's where we are at."

Next up for Clare is a semi-final date with Kerry on 11 June and Collins, not surprisingly, feels his side will have to up their game in a fortnight's time.

"I don't think anybody from Kerry will be too worried after what happened today," he added.

"There are a lot of things we need to tidy up on. Hopefully we can do that and do ourselves justice."