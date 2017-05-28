Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan failed a drugs test last year, the county committee have confirmed.

The Valentia clubman was tested as part of Sport Ireland's doping controls after last year's Allianz League final defeat by Dublin, in which he came off the bench as a substitute, and delivered a positive finding for a banned substance.

The statement states that O'Sullivan has cooperated fully with Sport Ireland and that it has been accepted that the violation was unintentional and that the player has already fully served his suspension.

O'Sullivan did not feature again for Kerry in 2016, but was back in action, again as a substitute, when the Kingdom opened their 2017 Allianz League campaign against Donegal in February.

"On the 24th of April 2016 Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia Young Islanders & Kerry) underwent a routine Sport Ireland doping control test following the Allianz League final," the statement reads.

"The results of the test indicated a rule violation.

"Brendan O’Sullivan fully cooperated in assisting Sport Ireland.

"The subsequent findings of Sport Ireland accepted that the rule violation was not intentional and the resultant suspension has been served.

"Sport Ireland is expected to deliver a written decision shortly.

"All involved with Kerry GAA are delighted to see Brendan back playing football.

"Kerry County Committee and Team Management will be making no further comments until the Sport Ireland report has been issued."