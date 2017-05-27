Cork 1-12 Waterford 1-11

Cork had to shoot two points in stoppage time to prevent one of the biggest shocks ever as a brave Waterford effort came up just short in a dramatic Munster SFC quarter-final at Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

The sides were level going into stoppage time before efforts from Colm O’Neill and Paul Kerrigan edged them in front.

But they were made sweat all the way as the superb Donie Breathnach kicked his sixth point but Waterford ran out of time and failed to get the replay they deserved.

The Rebels had to finish with 14 men following Alan O'Connor's red card on 65 minutes.

Waterford played into the town goal with a strong breeze at their backs in the first-half but trailed by 1-04 to 0-04 at half-time, after they began well with early points from Breathnach and Tommy Prendergast.

John O’Rourke kicked Cork’s first point in the sixth minute but Waterford were playing smart and they crowded out the Cork attackers on every occasion.

Cork did get their chances however, and in the 18th minute they finally took advantage of some sloppy Waterford defending.

O’Neill was a constant threat up front and he gave the pass to Kerrigan who fisted past Stephen Enright and into the Waterford net.

That gave Cork a 1-01 to 0-02 lead, Michael Curry rallied his Waterford teammates with an inspirational effort in the 22nd minute but O’Rourke doubled his tally to cancel it out.

Tommy Predergast bursts past Paul Kerrigan

And although Aidan Trihy kicked a point on his Championship debut just before the break points from O’Rourke and Kerrigan gave Cork a 1-04 to 0-04 half-time lead, and with the breeze to come in the second-half.

Waterford had not beaten Cork in the Munster championship since 1960 and things had changed drastically since. The 2010 All-Ireland champions only led by three points at half-time but were expected to kick on after the resumption.

O’Neill almost gifted them the perfect start to the second-half but his shot forced a brilliant save from Enright, at full stretch.

Then sensationally Waterford drew level – Joey Veale sent in a free that landed in the danger area before Gavin Crotty finished to the net. It was a massive turning points in the game and for the first time Waterford looked like they could deliver.

Paul Whyte pushed them into a 1-05 to 1-04 lead, the first time they were in front since the 18th minute, and Breathnach scored another point.

But Donncha O’Connor entered the fray and scored with his second shot before James Loughrey drew Cork level.

Breathnach scored a couple of points either side of Donncha O’Connor’s first free. Kerrigan and Donncha O’Connor combined to push Cork in front before they were hit with a red card for Alan O’Connor.

He hit Brian Looby high, resulting in the Wateford corner-back having to leave the field injured, and Waterford rallied again.

But despite Whyte’s second score, two more points from Breathnach and a late black card for James Loughrey, they came up agonisingly short.

Cork: K O’Halloran; J Loughrey (0-01), J O Sullivan, S Cronin; T Clancy, M Shields, K Crowley; A Walsh, R Deane; K O Driscoll, M Collins (0-01), J O Rourke (0-03); C O Neill (0-01, 0-01f), P Kelleher, P Kerrigan (1-03).

Subs: A O Connor for Walsh (11), D O Connor (0-03, 0-01f) for K O’Driscoll (46), I Maguire for Deane (49), S Powter for Cronin (53), G Murphy

for Kelleher (63), B O Driscoll for O’Rourke (65).

Waterford: S Enright; B Looby, T O’Gorman, T Ó hUallacháin; J McGrath, S Prendergast, R O’Ceallaigh; T Prendergast (0-01), M Curry (0-01); F O Cuirrin, P Whyte (0-02), A Trihy (0-01); D Breathnach (0-06, 0-05f), J Veale, G Crotty (1-00).

Subs: C Murray for O Cuirrin (44), M O’Halloran for Veale (49), L O Corraoin for Looby (65), D Guiry for Trihy (69).

Referee: Rory Hickey (Clare).