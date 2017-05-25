Tipperary could be without All Star nominee Evan Comerford for their Munster SFC semi-final next month after the goalkeeper was sent off for a dispute with a referee in a club game.

The Nationalist newspaper reported that the Kilsheelan-Kilcash netminder was dismissed in stoppage time of his club's SFC defeat to JK Brackens on Tuesday after reacting angrily to referee Paddy Russell's decision to award a free against him.

There are suggestions that the 22-year-old raised his hands to Russell in the process and if this is confirmed in the referee's report, Comerford could be banned from competing in all codes and levels for 12 weeks for 'minor physical interference with a referee'.

Last year's surprise All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary will face Cork or Waterford in a Munster last-four clash on June 10.