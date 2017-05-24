Peter Canavan believes Tyrone's poor finish to the Allianz League can act as a spur for the Red Hand as they begin their quest to regain the Ulster title against Derry on Sunday.

Mickey Harte's side had a bright start to their Division 1 campaign and looked on course to make the final. However, subsequent defeats to Donegal, Mayo and Kerry took much of the gloss of their spring efforts.

In the eyes of many, Tyrone are now behind Donegal and Monaghan in the pecking order to win the Anglo Celt.

However, Canavan feels that their fade-out in the league will ultimately focus minds on the tasks ahead. The Ulster champions recently went into camp in Kildare.

As reported in the Irish Daily Mail, the three-time All-Ireland winner said: "Often, by sailing through the league, you feel you are doing well and you aren’t as self-critical and you don’t analyse your performance in the same depth.

"Tyrone have had no choice other than to have a hard look at themselves.

"They had a camp in Kildare that wasn’t planned at the start of the season, so there would have been serious questions asked.

"That’s good if the outcome of that has been agreed by the players, I’d like to think you’ll see a re-energised Tyrone.

"What it has also done is dampen the noise surrounding Tyrone coming in as Ulster champions and that in itself is not a bad thing."

In team news ahead of Sunday's Celtic Park encounter, Tyrone are monitoring the fitness of Cathal McCarron (hamstring) and Justin McMahon (quad).

Derry goalkeeper Thomas Mallon has left the panel in what is more bad news for manager Damian Barton after Slaughtneil's Padraig Cassidy walked away last week.

Watch Derry v Tyrone in the Ulster SFC quarter-final (throw-in 2pm) live on RTÉ 2 and listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday May 28. You can also keep up-to-date with our online match tracker on Sunday afternoon.