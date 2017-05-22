Carlow midfielder Brendan Murphy believes the experience of facing Dublin in the Leinster championship can ultimately benefit the county as it looks to climb up the footballing ladder.

The date with the Dubs was sealed after a 2-17 to 2-13 win over Wexford in Sunday's provincial preliminary round clash at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Murphy goaled in injury time to give Carlow a first win in the province since 2011 and the player felt the success was testament to the hard work put in over the last ten months.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "We had a good league campaign but we were disappointed we ddn't get promoted. Going into the game today we were confidemt. Training was going well and we had a serious amount of belief. Thankfully the hard work over the last ten months paid off."

Looking ahead to the June Bank Holiday weekend and facing Dublin in Portlaoise, Murphy added: "We're playing Dublin and we're going to enjoy it.

"We are one of the weaker counties in the country but we are working hard to try and climb up the rankings.

"The quality might not be there in certain areas but that doesn't mean we don't love it.

"We eat, sleep and drink football and we are trying to improve it.

"We don't get exposure like this too happen.

"We are going to enjoy the live game on telly and enjoy playing a team who are the best in the business.

"Above all we hope we will learn something from it and bring it to hep Carlow football going forward."