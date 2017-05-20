Antrim and Carlow will contest the Christy Ring Cup final on June 10 after winning their respective semi-finals today.

A place in this year's All-Ireland SHC qualifiers and spot in next year's Leinster SHC is up for grabs for the winners.

The Barrowsiders outpointed Leinster neighbours Wicklow by 0-28 to 2-8 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Denis Murphy (0-8, 6f), John Michael Nolan (0-5) and Marty Kavanagh (0-3) all found their range on the day and despite an Eoin McCormack goal, the hosts comfortably led 0-16 to 1-3 at the break.

George O'Brien hit the net again upon the resumption but Wicklow never really looked like reeling Carlow in.

Antrim won the all-Ulster clash with a 4-23 to 0-15 dismantling of Down.

Goals from Conor Johnston and Ciaran Clarke helped the Saffrons to a 2-12 to 0-7 half-time lead

Clarke quickly grabbed his second after the restart before Johnston made it a double double to put the icing on the cake in the 63rd minute.

Roscommon will play in the Nicky Rackard Cup next season after losing the relegation play-off to Mayo on a 1-25 to 2-12 scoreline.

Mayo led 0-11 to 1-06 at half-time and though Roscommon drew level after raising a second green flag in the 45th minute, the Green and Red immediately replied with one of their own and never looked back.

Derry and Armagh will meet in the Nicky Rackard Cup final.

Derry's dual star Brendan Rodgers scored a hat-trick for the second game in a row as his side eased past Monaghan 6-17 to 1-12.

A freak early goal from a David Carvill free helped Armagh into a lead they never relinquished against Tyrone as they ran out 2-25 to 1-14 winners in Carrickmore.

Cavan recorded their first senior hurling win in seven years when they beat Fermanagh by 4-17 to 0-17 in the Lory Meagher Cup.

It is Leitrim and Warwickshire who will contest the final however after Leitrim beat Sligo 3-15 to 3-08 and Warwickshire edged fellow exiles Lancashire 1-15 to 1-10.