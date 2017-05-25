We assess the challenges facing the country's longest serving inter-county GAA managers as they embark on another championship campaign.

Brian Cody and Mickey Harte have up to now amassed 34 years of senior management between them.

Both men have delivered much in that time and are no doubt driven to achieve even more.

Yet the road to silverware this summer could prove to be a bumpy ride.

Brian Cody managerial stats in all competitions:

Games: 255

Wins: 188 (74%)

Draws: 13

Losses: 54

After their All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary last September, questions were asked as to Kilkenny's well being and whether they could bounce back?

Cody's Cats have answered such questions in the past and answered them emphatically. Ten Celtic crosses in 18 seasons as a manager is testament to that.

The player pool at Cody's disposal was stronger in the past though and while the current panel possesses much talent, the goal of being all-conquering is now somewhat harder to attain.

That said, very few are writing Kilkenny off and much of that is to do with what the manager can bring to the table.

A potential Leinster semi-final with Wexford is the type of challenge Brian Cody will relish, ten weeks on from a league quarter-final defeat to the Slaneysiders.

Dublin had aspirations of taming the Cats at the same juncture in 2016 but couldn't live with the Black and Amber when the heat was turned up in the second half.

Rediscovering a similar surge will be foremost in Cody's thoughts as he aims to win back Liam MacCarthy.

Following Tipperary's defeat to Cork last Sunday, a trek through the back door may be something Kilkenny want to avoid - clear two hurdles and the Black and Amber are in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Having Michael Fennelly back would aid their cause, though Liam Blanchfield's performances during the league could see emerge as a genuine star in the coming weeks.

After a poor end to their league campaign, Tyrone's championship share price has plummeted somewhat.

Mickey Harte has had to face much criticism that his side are too defensive and that in attack they lack a scoring threat.

During the league the Red Hand only netted three goals in what was the joint-second-lowest return in all the divisions.

That said, Harte is refusing to panic and steadfastly has faith in his panel. He recently told the BBC: "It's not about individuals. It's a team game. The idea here is to get the best group of players, playing together to the best of their ability in a way that works well for the team. I think we are very capable of doing that."

The manager, not surprisingly, is confident that his squad will take on the lessons from their league fade-out.

Former Red Hand star Peter Canavan believes that slump in form will ultimately focus minds, adding that Tyrone had no choice other than to have a hard look at themselves

If the reigning Ulster champions are have a big say in the weeks ahead, others will have to help out Seán Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte to put in the hard shift that will be required. That is no easy task with Donegal revitalised, and Monaghan keen to reach the next level.

Ahead of Sunday's provincial quarter-final against Derry, Harte will be without Joe McMahon, who has retired and Johnny Munroe, who has opted to leave the panel, while Cathal McCarron is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

RTE analyst Joe Brolly recently spoke about a "psychology of fear" that is gripping Tyrone and added that "it is time for a change" of manager.

Last September, the Tyrone County Board took the unusual step of refusing to add another year to Harte's contract and his term as manager is due for renewal at the end of the season.

While Brolly's comments won't unduly worry Mickey Harte, the chorus of disapproval could grow louder if Tyrone's summer ends before the All-Ireland series.

However, if they do make it to the August Bank Holiday weekend they could prove to be a hard nut to crack as Kerry found it two years ago when they had to dig deep to see off Harte's charges at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Challenges ahead then for Cody and Harte, with perhaps greater pressure on the latter to deliver something tangible this summer.

That said, you wouldn't be surprised if both men were still at the helm come the start of a new decade - still engrossed in the game - still urging even more from their troops.

