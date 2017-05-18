Mark Schutte is reported to have trained with the Dublin footballers this week and could be set to switch codes.

Schutte helped Cuala to the All-Ireland Club SHC title this year, but chose not to make himself available for Ger Cunningham's Sky Blue hurlers after that March triumph.

The Irish Independent report that the 25-year-old has linked up with Jim Gavin's panel and trained with them on Monday night.

Schutte was a part of Pat Gilroy's squad six years ago, but pulled out to commit fully to the hurlers. He has previously played under Gavin at U21 level.

The hurlers start their championship with a Leinster SHC clash in Tullamore against Galway on Sunday week.