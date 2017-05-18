In ómós do Sheosamh Mac Donncha, Iar-Uachtarán CLG a cailleadh anuraidh, tá Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha bunaithe ag Glór na nGael do chlubanna CLG agus a gcuid iarrachtaí an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn.

In honour of the late Joe McDonagh, ex-President of the GAA, Glór na nGael's Joe McDonagh foundation aims to support GAA clubs in their efforts to use more Gaeilge in their daily activities.

Clubs registered are provided professional and helpful advice every step of the way on their language journey. As part of the scheme, a named advisor, based locally, with relevant experience and sound ideas will be at hand to discuss the clubs progress.

Glór na nGael has set down a number of actions upon which clubs will be assessed to be in the running to be awarded bronze, silver or gold medals for their efforts. Funding is also available for eligible projects to assist with the club's efforts.

For those interested in finding out more, Glór na nGael are holding a planning workshop Saturday, 20th May in the Fianna Clubhouse, Glasnevin.

More information/ Tuilleadh eolais: frainc@glornangael.ie