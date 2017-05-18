Padraic Maher has admitted the pain of Tipperary's Allianz Hurling League final defeat by Galway is still raw, but said the "devastating" loss has fuelled a deep desire for atonement against old foes Cork.

Premier captain Maher remains at a loss to explain the All-Ireland champions' incredible collapse against the rampant Tribesmen at the Gaelic Grounds in April.

No one saw the 3-21 to 0-14 reversal coming, but Maher wants to use the experience positively - with summer redemption the perfect remedy for spring trauma.

"Straight up, it was a no-show from us," he told RTÉ Sport.

"From early on in the game you could see that Galway were that couple of steps ahead of us and they continued that throughout the game. We hold our hands up. We've no complaints.

"We were just very flat on the day. We can't fault our preparation, we put everything into it. We'd a good game against Wexford the week before and there was a good buzz in the camp.

"It was one of those days. It was nothing you could brush under the carpet; you have to learn from it as well. It was devastating for us not to at least perform in the league final let alone win it."

Tipp begin their championship this Sunday with a mouthwatering Semple Stadium showdown against the Rebels.

Maher wants a performance, and a result.

"We'll move on to the championship now and try and rectify it against Cork.

"We expected ourselves to put in a performance in the league final. It's a national trophy and it's one a lot of us don't have.

"It's the first national trophy of the year so you go and try and in it. Unfortunately we didn't manage to do that. Hopefully it will be something to keep us on our toes in the championship.

"We'll move on please God and try to put in a performance against Cork."