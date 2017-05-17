Leitrim have been dealt a blow ahead of their Connacht Championship clash with London after star player Emlyn Mulligan announced he had suffered another knee injury.

The forward, who recently transferred back to home club Melvin Gaels from Dublin’s St Brigid’s, wrote on Twitter: "Once was bad, never mind twice, but 3 times....

"Someone is punishing me from up above. More cruciate's torn than trophies won in my career."

Back in 2009 and 2010 Mulligan spent time on the sideline with the same injury.

Brendan Guckian’s side are already without Nevin O’Donnell for the season, also due to a cruciate injury.

They face the Exiles in the provincial quarter-final in Ruislip on 28 May.