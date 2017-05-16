Antrim forward Matthew Fitzpatrick is likely to appeal against a 48-week ban handed down by the Central Hearing Committee last night.

Fitzpatrick had successfully appealed a one-match ban for an incident during a league match with Armagh in March.

But The Irish News reported that that new evidence was produced and the St John's clubman was cited for "misleading the investigation", an infraction was carries a 48-week ban.

Antrim joint-manager Gearoid Adams said: "There was absolutely no attempt made to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes.

"I looked at the still footage and I could not identify the player. We will look to appeal this obviously.

"I don’t know if there’s a precedent of the same guy being trialled three times.

"My issue with it is the welfare of Matthew Fitzpatrick. Mentally, he’s not in a good place because he’s okay one minute and the next he’s not playing."

Antrim meet Donegal in Ballybofey in the quarter-final of the Ulster Championship on Sunday.