Tipperary could find out this evening whether or not Jason Forde will be available for their Munster SHC quarter-final showdown with Cork this weekend.

Forde is appealing against the ban he picked up for his role in the clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the Allianz Hurling League semi-final in April.

He will appear before the Central Hearings Committee tonight. If unsuccessful, he may also take a case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Two weeks ago, the CHC halved his original two-match ban but the Premier want it squashed completely.

Fitzgerald stormed on to the Nowlan Park pitch to remonstrate with referee Diarmuid Kirwan after corner-back James Breen wasn't awarded a free out in the lead-up to Tipp's second goal in a 5-18 to 1-19 win.

It led to a confrontation with Forde and Niall O’Meara, with Fitzgerald latterly receiving an eight-week touchline ban for the incident.

He'll be absent from the sideline for the Leinster SHC quarter-final collision with Laois in two weeks as well as a potential meeting with Kilkenny should the Model County advance.