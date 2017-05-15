Laois manager Eamonn Kelly claimed Wexford "will be delighted" to be facing Laois in the Leinster SHC quarter-finals, but expects his young side to leave everything on the field in a fortnight's time.

Laois progressed from the round-robin stage after a pulsating 2-21 to 3-15 defeat of Kerry in Tralee on Sunday afternoon, setting up a Portlaoise showdown with Davy Fitzgerald's in-form charges.

Wexford are coming off the back of a terrific league campaign that was ended by All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the Division 1 semi-final.

Fitzgerald won't be present on the touchline for the clash against Laois after he received an eight-week ban for an altercation with Premier players at Nowlan Park, but Kelly is braced for a huge test nonetheless.

"It’s good that we’re in the quarter-final – we set that as our goal at the start of the year," he said.

"It’s our fourth win on the bounce. We’ve a young squad there and it’s great for their confidence.

"We did it the hard way. We conceded two goals prior to half-time. We’d our backs to the wall but the lads came out fighting. We knew Kerry were going to keep fighting to the finish.

"Wexford are the form team of the year so far. They'll be delighted be playing us. We’ll go down and give as good an account of ourselves as we can and see where that takes us."