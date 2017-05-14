Former Kilkenny hurler David Herity is expecting the 2017 All-Ireland hurling Championship to be the most competitive in years, and believes injuries to key personnel could prove crucial come September.

Reigning champions Tipperary are favourites to retain their crown, but Kilkenny, League champions Galway and semi-finalists in 2015 and 2016 Waterford are among the teams hot on their heels for Liam MacCarthy.

Throw in 2013 champions Clare under new management and a rejuvenated Wexford and hurling enthusiasts have good reason to be optimistic for the new season.

Speaking on RTÉ Saturday Sport, the five-time All-Ireland winner says it is likely to be a "brilliant year" for hurling.

"The whole All-Ireland Championship is wide open this year," he said.

"It’s anyone’s game... it’s why it’s so brilliant this year."

"You have new management in Limerick, Wexford and Clare. Galway had a brilliant performance in the League Final, Dublin have the Cuala lads back, you have Waterford winning at U21 level last year and then you obviously have Kilkenny and Tipperary.

"It’s anyone’s game... it’s why it’s so brilliant this year.

Now in charge of the Dublin ladies camogie team, Herity says the side that avoids injuries to their marquee players will be the ones most likely to emerge victorious at the end of the campaign.

"Injuries are going to be key to every single squad," he said.

"Normally you have two or three players that if one person is injured, the next one just falls into position, but all these teams are fairly vulnerable.

"You look at Galway with Joe Canning if he got injured, you saw Tipperary without Seamie Callanan in the League final, Kilkenny without Richie Hogan, Clare without Tony Kelly...these players are game changers.

"One little injury could make-or-break a Championship team.

"For the first time ever I think it’s [Championship] wide open."