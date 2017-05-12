Kieran Bergin has switched codes and linked up with the Tipperary footballers, two weeks after quitting the hurling panel, reports the Irish Independent.

The 31-year-old only made his senior debut in 2013, and last played for the Premier County in their final-round Allianz Hurling League defeat to Cork in March.

He was an unused substitute in the league semi-final victory over Wexford and the final defeat to Galway.

The Killenaule clubman came on in the closing stages of the Premier County's All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny last September, but his frustration at a lack of game time led to him leaving Michael Ryan's panel.

He now joins Liam Kearns' squad ahead of their Munster SFC semi-final against either Cork or Waterford on 10 June.

Kearns' swaggering side were one of the stories of the summer last year.

Spearheaded by exciting talents Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney, they marched all the way to the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals, coming undone against Mayo.

They're no longer an unknown quantity, but Kearns will expect his team to make an impression again this year, and Bergin will be a welcome addition to a strong squad.