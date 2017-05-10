Wexford can't afford to look ahead to a Leinster SHC semi-final with Kilkenny just yet, according to star forward Conor McDonald.

The Slaneysiders have a potential meeting with the Cats on Saturday 10 June, but first they must face one of the teams from the Leinster Championship qualifying group later this month.

Who that team is will be decided this weekend when the final round of the group is played, but regardless McDonald is erring on the side of caution.

Asked about the Cats at a championship launch in Croke Park, the Naomh Éanna man said: "It'd be fairly unfair to be thinking about that when we have a game on the 27th.

"All focus is on that at the minute."

He added that Wexford Under-21 teams have been "caught on the bounce a couple of times", particularly against Antrim in 2013.

"We can’t afford to do that," he told RTÉ Sport.

Wexford go into the championship on a high, with the Davy Fitzgerald factor helping inspire the side to the semi-finals of the League.

That campaign included a high-profile five-point win over Kilkenny in a quarter-final at Nowlan Park.

Despite this, McDonald said the side are under no allusions about the challenge facing them this summer.

"Confidence is high but there is a big difference between the league and the championship, everyone knows that.

"It was good to find your feet and where you're at but I think everyone knows the championship is a big step up and everyone is going to be striving to get the best out of themselves," he said.

The young forward was full of praise for the enthusiasm of his new manager, adding: "He's just so enthusiastic and his will to win is second to none, he just gets the best out of everyone and that's all you can really ask for."

"Everyone wants to get to the steps of the Hogan - that's all we're trying to do."

Fitzgerald will miss Wexford's Leinster quarter-final and their following match, either against Kilkenny or in the qualifiers, due to an eight-week ban imposed for his altercation with Tipperary players in the league semi-final.

McDonald said his manager's actions did not impact on the panel negatively.

"We’re all in it together, on or off the field and that’s most important," he said.

Wexford lost that semi-final to the Premier County, who in turn were beaten comprehensively by Galway in the decider.

The defending All-Ireland champions remain the team to beat in McDonald's eyes however.

"Until there's a new winner Tipp are the team to beat. They're going to be a serious outfit come the summer."

He also said league champions Galway and southeastern rivals Waterford will have a major say in the destination of Liam MacCarthy in September.

Overall, McDonald is looking forward to an open championship, preferably with Wexford involved at the business end, saying: "Anyone could beat anyone, I think. It's good for the championship to have it that way.

"Everyone wants to get to the steps of the Hogan - that's all we're trying to do."