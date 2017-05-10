Tipperary have confirmed that they will bring a challenge to Jason Forde's one-match ban for an alteraction with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald to the Central Appeals Committee.

Fitzgerald and Forde clashed when the Clare native came onto the field during the Allianz Hurling League semi-final last month.

Fitzgerald was given an eight-week suspension while Forde was hit with a proposed two-match ban for "assault on an opposing team official".

That was reduced to one game by the Central Hearings Commitee, who "found the infraction not proven but decided that he had committed the lesser infraction of contributing to a melee".

However, Tipperary will now seek to have that suspension overturned so that Forde will be eligible to face Cork in the county's Munster SHC quarter-final against Cork on Sunday week.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that Dublin football star Cormac Costello has suffered a hamstring tear while playing hurling for his club Whitehall Colmcille.

The forward could miss the first two games of the All-Ireland champions Leinster SFC defence, a quarter-final against Wexford or Carlow on June 3 and likely semi-final on June.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has bemoaned the injury crisis that has hit his side ahead of their Ulster SFC championship preliminary-round clash with Monaghan next week.

Ryan Jones, Ruairi Corrigan, Declan McCusker and Owen McManus are all expected to miss the game.

"Missing so many players has weakened the fibre of the whole thing," McGrath told The Irish News.

"But you have to get on with it. I could spin a very sad story but that’s not going to get the job done and those that are there are working hard and training hard and you have to go forward together confident and determined to really put in a good performance.

"We’re without six of the 14 outfield players that started against Mayo and you have to say that, for a county the size of Fermanagh with finite resources, those are big players to lose all in one fell swoop.

"But we have to deal with the situation and that’s what we’re doing, we’re determined to put in a big performance against Monaghan on Saturday week."