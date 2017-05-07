Work is well under way on changes that will introduce more matches in the hurling Championship, GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl has said.

Speaking on RTÉ's Sunday Sport, for the launch of RTÉ's Championship coverage, Ó Fearghaíl said a presentation will be made next month detailing a Super 8-like structure for hurling within the existing provincial championships.

He said that the introduction of the Super 8 in Gaelic football has raised concerns that hurling would suffer as a result of the greater number of high-profile football games.

The Cavan man said all teams in the race for Liam MacCarthy will have additional matcges.

"There will be home games and away games and we think it will give hurling the exposure it needs.

"It would start on a round robin, keeping the Leinster championship and the Munster championship.

Ó Fearghaíl also stressed that Galway will be included in the new structure.

"Galway needs to have hurling matches played at their home venue and with the agreement with the Leinster council we are almost there."

He added that it will be decided at a meeting in June whether the proposal would be voted on at GAA Congress or if a special congress is called in order to have a vote.