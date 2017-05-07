Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Tipperary swept to the All-Ireland SHC title last year and looked a class apart in the league until Galway stunned everyone in the decider with a devastating 3-21 to 0-14 defeat of the Premier.

Michael Ryan's men remain the team to beat though, according to the RTÉ GAA panel.

They ran the rule over the runners and riders for Liam MacCarthy this summer, with Tipp the county on everyone's lips - apart from John Mullane, who made a eye-raising promise should Waterford deliver the goods next September...

Liam Sheedy

"The same teams who made the semi-finals the last two years (will be there again): Galway, Kilkenny and Waterford. Waterford seem to have a block with Tipp when it comes to the championship. To me if Waterford want to get momentum in this championship they've got to take a scalp like Tipperary in a Munster semi-final. That could be something that would ignite their season. They will not miss Derek McGrath until he's gone and no longer there. The players really need to stand behind this man this year. They've got to find three or four guys who will stand up. I just think if they could take a big scalp in Munster it could ignite their season. Bit I do think Tipperary have a lot to prove. I think they'll come out on top come September."

John Mullane

"I'm going to go for Galway. I think it's written in the stars. I think they'll beat Dublin, they'll be in a Leinster final. I think they'll win Leinster; it's going to be Galway's year. What I will say is, if Waterford win the All-Ireland I'll jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quay!"

Anthony Daly

"I thought Tipperary would do the back-to-back and I'll stick with that. I was seriously impressed with Galway (in the league final). I couldn't believe the size of them. It's a long road. I think Tipp could be caught out in a Munster final. Five teams can win it. Maybe three of the other four can cause upsets on a given day... but I still think Tipp will come through. There's a resilience that this group have unfinished business and I think they'll get there."

Henry Shefflin

"I do think this year it is very competitive... but probably the best talent is in Tipperary. The thing of doing back-to-back is a main driving force for them. They will really want to get back up there. I think they'll have a few bumps along the road. I might tip Clare for Munster but Tipp will come through the back door and they could do it that way."