Carlow booked their place in the Christy Ring Cup semi-finals with a comfortable 1-24 to 0-15 win over Kildare in Newbridge.

The home side's plight was not helped by the absence of key players, with David and Michael Reidy, along wiith John Mulhall all involved in club action in Limerick and Kilkenny respectively.

It was even contest early on but Colm Bonnar's charges gradually gained the upper hand and they led 0-14 to 0-07 at the break.

Another blow for the Lilywhites saw Conor Gordon get his marching orders following a second yellow card on 39 minutes.

That said, they cut the arrears to three points entering the final quarter. However, Carlow reasserted themselves with Paul Coady, Jack Kavanagh, Marty Kavanagh and Eddie Byrne all pointing before James Doyle goaled in injury time to put the seal on the win.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals, Armagh had a thumping 4-20 to 0-12 win over Longford in Crossmaglen. Fiachra Bradley, David Carvill, Ryan Gaffney and Conor Carvan with the goals for the home side.

The Orchard County will face Tyrone in the semis.

Monaghan recorded a 1-16 to 1-12 victory over Donegal in Inniskeen and have Derry as opponents in the last four.

It was a close encounter throughout until Tadhg Campbell raised a green flag for Farney in the 62nd minute.

In the Lory Meagher Cup, Warwickshire made it three wins from three as they brushed aside Fermanagh 6-16 to 3-09 in Brewster Park.

Sligo got the better of Cavan - 1-20 to 0-09 at Breffni Park - to record their second victory.

Leitrim got off the mark when they defeated Lancashire by a point, 1-12 to 0-14, in Carrick-on-Shannon.