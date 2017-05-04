Galway hurling manager Micheál Donoghue has defended the decision to mark their Allianz League final victory with a mini-celebration, insisting they are fully focused on the Championship.

Two goals from Jason Flynn and another from Cathal Mannion were among the highlights as the Tribesmen laid down an early season marker by crushing All-Ireland champions Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

There was a quickly arranged reception for the team at the St Thomas’ club, home of captain David Burke, and some have questioned the wisdom of the event for a League final success.

Speaking at yesterday’s Leinster Championships launch, Donoghue said it was an opportunity for the players to interact with their young fans and insisted that it hasn’t altered their focus ahead of the Championship.

"Look, when you read something in the paper, unless you read it you think you're misinformed, if you don't read it you're uninformed," he said in quotes carried by the daily newspapers.

"We came back to Gort, we went to St Thomas' which is the club of our captain, we went back there for half an hour where there was a lot of young lads.

"If people want to criticise us for doing that, that's fair enough. We're in this game to try to promote it as much as we can and we were happy to do that with the St Thomas' club."

Galway, seeking a first All-Ireland title since 1988, open their Championship campaign with a provincial quarter-final against Dublin in Tullamore on 28 May.

