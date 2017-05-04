New York will be looking to upset Sligo in the Connacht football opener, while hurling action continues in the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups, writes James McMahon.

SUNDAY 7 MAY

Connacht SFC preliminary round

2015 New York v Sligo, Gaelic Park

And so the football championship begins.

The Bronx is again the setting for the opening contest, with the home side looking for their first win in the province. After giving Roscommon a scare 12 months ago, New York will be hoping that on their astro surface they can get over a Sligo side short of some key personnel.

Already minus the services of star forward and prolific scorer Niall Murphy with a hamstring injury, the Yeats County will also be without Kevin McDonnell, Luke Nicholson and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch as the trio have exams the day after the match.

All told, Sligo boss Niall Carew is not happy and has criticised the Connacht Council's scheduling of the game.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA Podcast, Carew was clearly dismayed with the authorities’ decision, and their unwillingness to change.

"In the wisdom of the Connacht Council, they fixed this game right in the middle of exams," he said.

"It was cast in stone seemingly with no way of shifting it.

"I can’t ask players to be home in time to sit their exams on Monday morning at 9 o’clock when the game is at half 8 Irish time Sunday night.

"It’s a bit of a disaster for us. We just have to get on with it."

Sligo's preparation for the game has seen them train exclusively on astro-turf pitches at the Connacht Council GAA centre in Bekan, and on St Loman's GAA pitch in Mullingar.

Tom Cunniffe

The New York squad boasts some familiar names, including Dublin hurler Danny Sutcliffe, Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe, Donegal's Ross Wherity and Conor McGraynor from Wicklow. Goalkeeper and vice-captain Vinny Cadden is a native of Sligo.

It's four years since Sligo were shocked by London in Connacht and they will be keen to avoid another upset. New York, however, are shortening in the better and are around 11-4 in the betting.

Rossies nearly got caught in 2016

The prize for the winner is a date with Mayo in the Connacht quarter-final on 21 May - a match you can follow live on RTÉ television and radio, as well as here with us on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App.

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App on New York v Sligo 2000 on Sunday.

RADIO

Live commentary on New York v Sligo from 2015 on RTÉ Radio 1

SATURDAY 6 MAY

Christy Ring Cup quarter-finals

1500 Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

London v Down, Páirc na hÉireann

With Antrim and Wicklow already through to the semi-finals, the remaining places will be decided after Saturday's games in Newbridge and Birmingham.

Kildare lost out to Wicklow in a thriller last weekend and face a Carlow side who made light work of Mayo at Dr Cullen Park.

A depleted Down shipped a heavy defeat against Antrim and again may find it difficult when they travel to the English midlands to take on a London outfit who had 23 points to spare over Roscommon last time out.

SATURDAY 6 MAY

Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals

1500 Armagh v Longford, Crossmaglen

1500 Monaghan v Donegal, Inniskeen

Derry and Tyrone are in the last four and another Ulster team will join them there as Monaghan play host to Donegal.

The latter travel to Inniskeen on the back of a heavy defeat against Tyrone.

Armagh, after a comfortable win over Louth, welcome Longford to Crossmaglen. The visitors must dust themselves down after shipping eight goals in their 28-point defeat against Derry in Owenbeg.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 3

1230 Leitrim v Lancashire, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

1400 Cavan v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni Park

Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park

Round 2 saw Lancashire record their first win in the competition when they defeated Fermanagh by 13 points. Confidence is bound to be high then as they look for two more points against Leitrim in Carrick.

Warwickshire remain unbeaten and know another win away to Fermanagh will leave them well placed to reach the final.

Cavan are still awaiting their first win since returning to inter-county scene. They host a Sligo side, who will be looking to get back on track after their 11-point reverse against Warwickshire.