Legendary Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer says he remains "totally addicted" to the game at the age of 82 and will carry his passion for Gaelic football to the grave.

Micko the documentary airs on Monday night, RTÉ One at 9.35pm and chronicles the life of the man who managed his county to eight All-Ireland titles in an 11-year period from 1975 – 1986.

O’Dwyer speaks candidly about success, the memories of Seamus Darby’s iconic goal for Offaly which denied the Kingdom five-in-a-row and the pain of losing his wife Mary in 2012.

The Waterville man insists football has always been his calling.

"I don’t believe there is anything I love more than watching football. I’m addicted, totally addicted to the game," he says.

"Sure I’m stuck in the bloody thing for the last 70-odd years so I’m afraid I’ll keep at it now until I go into the grave."

O’Dwyer, who also managed Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare following his successful stint in charge of Kerry, says he has no regrets in life.

"I’ve packed everything I wanted to into the 82 years that I have spent on this planet. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

"I’ve done everything I wanted to do. I did it all and I got great enjoyment out of it. I wouldn’t change it for the world"

