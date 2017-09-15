Wherever you are in the world, here's how you can follow the All-Ireland football final with RTÉ Sport this evening.

On TV with RTÉ television, online via RTÉ Player, worldwide with GAAGO, on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now and via shortwave to Africa with RTÉ Radio, there are no shortage of ways to access the game.

RTÉ.ie will have previews, reviews and analysis from the top GAA analysts, features, live TV and Radio streaming, player and manager interviews and a live blog to keep you right up to date with events in Croke Park.

On TV, Michael Lyster and guests will then be live on RTÉ 2 from Croke Park for all the build-up from 2.15pm. Throw-in is 3.30pm.

LIVE STREAMING: RTÉ Player (Ireland-only) | Mobile - RTÉ Player App iOS | Android (Ireland-only)

Mobile: RTÉ News Now

Online: RTÉ.ie/sport

GAAGO is carrying all the action from the final at Croke Park to viewers around the world*.

*Due to the TV rights contract, viewers in Great Britain must watch the All Ireland final via Sky Sports and the SkyGo app.

Michael Lyster will be joined by Colm O'Rourke, Pat Spillane and Joe Brolly (panel) on RTÉ2 from 2.15pm. Match commentary from Ger Canning and Martin Carney.

Des Cahill will be live from 9.30pm on Saturday night on RTÉ2 with Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane, Martin Carney, Ciaran Whelan, Dessie Dolan, Tomás Ó Sé and Colm O'Rourke to review the final, while Michael Lyster will be at the team hotel of this year's All-Ireland football winners.

Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 starts at 2.45pm - All radio streams will be available worldwide on RTÉ.ie. Joanne Cantwell and Siobhan Madigan will be joined by Ray Silke, Eamonn O'Hara and Johnny Doyle. Commentary on the final comes from Darragh Maloney and Bernard Flynn. Robbie Irwin reports from the sideline.

There'll be plenty of post-match reaction including The Marty Squad until 8pm as we hear all the reaction from the final.

Ireland: At home, audiences can listen as usual to the GAA finals on RTÉ Radio 1 FM, DAB, RTÉ.ie and on Longwave 252.

Britain: Across most of Britain, listeners can receive our coverage on Long Wave 252. In addition RTÉ Radio 1 is available on the UK free to air satellite platform Freesat on channel 750.