Roscommon captain Ciaran Murtagh believes that a draw was a fair result on the balance of play in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between his side and Mayo at Croke Park.

The Rossies roared out of the blocks and built a seven-point buffer between themselves and their Connacht rivals early in the first half, with Murtagh scoring Roscommon's second goal inside the opening 12 minutes.

However, Mayo rallied and led by 1-08 to 2-03 at the interval.

Mayo looked as if they would edge the encounter, but Donie Smith salvaged a draw for his side when he nervelessly knocked over a free deep into stoppage time.

"It’s probably a fair reflection of the game," Murtagh told RTÉ Sport just after the full-time whistle.

"Both teams had chances to win it".

The St Faithleach's clubman lamented the manner in which Roscommon relinquished their early advantage, saying: "We started strongly, but we conceded some silly scores.

"We conceded a goal right after scoring one ourselves. That puts you under pressure again.

"We’ll take the draw at this stage and we’ll battle on now.

"There’s massive belief within the squad and you can see that - players coming on and driving it on at the end of the game.

"We have a draw now and we’ll battle on for next week."