American and German riders dominated the top four places in Thursday's opening competition of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

A blistering clear round in 61.89 seconds by Beezie Madden (USA) and Breitling LS saw them take victory on the opening day while Germany’s Daniel Deusser and Cornet d’Amour are in second (62.61).

Another American rider, Devin Ryan is in third with Eddie Blue, while Germany’s Marcus Ehning, who is bidding to become the first rider to with the World Cup Final on four occasions, is in fourth place with Cornado NRW.

The two Irish riders, Mark McAuley and Denis Lynch, both failed to register clear rounds on the opening day.

McAuley and the Eva Lundin-owned 14-year-old gelding Miebello produced one of the fastest rounds of the competition when 13th to jump, crossing the line in 63.51 seconds.

However two fences down towards the end of the course left them with a total score of 71.51 in 19th place.

Tipperary’s Lynch 15-year-old stallion All Star, who is owned by Thomas Straumann, also finished with two fences down in a time of 67.40 giving them a combined score of 75.40 in 27th place overall.

Faults and times from tonight’s opening competition are now converted into penalties and the leaderboard remains tightly packed.

The second round of the World Cup Final takes place in Paris tomorrow, Friday, before the new World Cup champion is crowned following the last round of jumping on Sunday.