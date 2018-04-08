Offaly’s Darragh Kenny grabbed a place on the podium and a cheque for €45,000 at last night’s Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix at Miami Beach in Florida, USA.

A tough first-round course yielded just five clear rounds from the 35 starters, with Kenny and the Ann Thompson-owned gelding Cassini Z among those who made it through to the jump-off.

The Irish rider finished with the fastest time in the decider (30.87), but unfortunately the very last fence fell to the floor to leave him in third place at the finish.

Victory went to Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander with California after they jumped clear in 32.07, while Qatar’s Bassem Mohammed and Gunder were the only other combination to jump double clear in a time of 35.47 to finish second.

Speaking afterwards, Kenny was delighted with how Cassini Z performed:"I felt super about my horse, he jumped brilliantly today.

"I was a bit disappointed about how I rode the jump-off. I think I could have played it a little bit safer at the last and made the others have to catch me, but Edwina is so fast anyway and Bassem was super [to win] in Doha too, so I thought I had to go a bit quick and unfortunately had the last jump down.

"I’ve had him about six months and I think he’s going to be a very good horse."

Wexford’s Bertram Allen finished seventh overall after picking up four faults in the first round with Gin Chin van het Lindenhof.

He had earlier taken a runner-up finish in the Global Champions League with Valkenswaard United.

The Longines Global Champions tour now moves to Asia for the next round in Shanghai on 28-30 April.