Wexford’s Bertram Allen and Gin Chin van het Lindenhof have taken third place in tonight’s 1m 55 Longines five-star Grand Prix at Zürich in Switzerland, with one of just three double clear rounds in the competition.

One of seven combinations from 40 starters who made it through to the jump-off, they jumped clear again when third to go in the in the second round, stopping the clock in 37.37 seconds.

Allen took up the reins on the 12-year-old Gin Chin van het Lindenhof last October, with the gelding previously ridden by Germany’s Marcus Ehning.

Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs and Clooney gave the home crowd the perfect finish with a brilliant winning clear in 35.12 when last to jump.

That pushed Italy’s Luca Maria Moneta into second spot with Connery with a time of 35.68.

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and the 15-year-old stallion All Star finished with just a single fence down in the first round.

Zürich will host the latest round of the Longines FEI World Cup on Sunday.