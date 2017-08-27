Cian O'Connor has claimed the individual bronze medal at the Longines FEI European Championships in Gothenburg.

The third place finish for the Meath man rounded off a remarkable weekend for Irish Show Jumping which saw them win the team gold medal on Friday, 25 August.

O'Connor and his stallion Good Luck completed five rounds of jumping over the past five days at the Ullevi Arena with a total of just 6.25 penalties to win bronze.

Adding to the team gold medal from two days ago and his Olympic bronze from London 2012.

O'Connor becomes just the third Irish rider to win a European individual medal, joining Peter Charles and Eddie Macken.

**BREAKING NEWS** @Cian_O_Connor wins #FEIEuros2017 individual Bronze Medal at glorious #Gothenburg2017 - 3 Irish riders in top 10 pic.twitter.com/3XClMrmyiB — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) August 27, 2017

An incredible result for Ireland saw Cork's Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z finish 8th and Tipperary's Denis Lynch with All Star in 10th.

Sweden's Peder Fredricson took the gold in front of his home fans with H&M All In, while the Netherlands Harrie Smolders took silver with Don VHP.

On Friday, Z.Rodrigo Pessoa's Irish team, sponsored by Devenish and the Underwriting Exchange, were crowned European Champions 16 years after Ireland last claimed the title.

The Irish team was made up of Shane Sweetnam, Cian O'Connor, Denis Lynch and Bertram Allen.