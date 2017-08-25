Ireland have won the gold medal at the European Championships in Gothenburg this evening.

The Irish team of Shane Sweetnam, Cian O'Connor, Denis Lynch and Bertram Allen even the latter was forced to retire following a fall on his horse Hector van d’Abdijhoeve in the second round.

Beginning the evening in third place, the three remaining Irish riders delivered flawless performances to take gold for Ireland.

Shane Sweetnam aboard Chaqui Z was the first to go all clear this evening around an extremely difficult course.

Next up was Denis Lynch who went clear aboard All Star 5.

**BREAKING NEWS** - Ireland have won the GOLD MEDAL at the Longines FEI European Championships Gothenburg 2017

Ireland were in the silver medal position behind the Swedes coming to the final ride which was Cian O'Connor aboard 'Good Luck'.

He could afford one fence down but finished with a flourish, riding a clear round to give the Irish team a stunning victory.

The Swedes were pushed into silver, while the Swiss took bronze.

It is Ireland's second ever gold medal at the European Championships. Their last win came in the Netherlands in 2001 when the quartet of Kevin Babington, Jessica Kurton, Peter Charles and Dermot Lennon took victory.