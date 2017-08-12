A thrilling Land Rover Puissance competition at the RDS saw Irish riders Christopher Megahey and Daniel Coyle share the winners prize after they both cleared the big red wall in the final round at a massive height of 7ft 2 1/2 inches.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle with Cavalier Rusticana (ISH) and Antrim’s Christopher Megahey with Seapatrick Cruise Cavalier (ISH) brought the RDS crowd to their feet with a stunning display of jumping, with both riders walking away with almost €10,000 euro apiece.

WOW!! We have joint Irish winners in the Land Rover Puissance as Daniel Coyle and Christopher Megahey both cleared the wall at 7ft 2 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TLJo5Fz3g8 — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) August 12, 2017

Irish Sport Horses filled six of the top seven places including the Minister for Defence owned Dollanstown, ridden by Waterford’s Capt. Geoff Curran.

They made it through to the final round where they lowered the top coping to finish on the podium in third place.

The result means Ireland have incredibly won all seven individual five-star competitions so far this week at the Dublin Horse Show.

Daniel Coyle and Christopher Megahey, join Cian O’Connor, Denis Lynch, Bertram Allen, Shane Breen and a double winner Greg Broderick, as RDS winners over the past four days.

The Dublin Horse Show comes to a close on Sunday with the €200,000 Longines Grand Prix of Ireland.