Ireland’s incredible winning run in the individual international classes at the Dublin Horse Show continued on Saturday, with Cian O’Connor and Denis Lynch taking Ireland’s total number of victories so far to six.

London Olympic bronze medalist O’Connor stormed to victory in the Accumulator by Mount Juliet Estate. He partnered the stallion Copain du Perchet CH. They picked up the maximum 65 points and crossed the line in 50.48 when drawn seventh to jump of 35 starters to take the winners prize of just over €8,000.

Mayo’s Cameron Hanley finished as runner-up with Aiyetoro a second slower than the winners time.

Lynch was successful aboard RMF Zecilie in the JLT Dublin Stakes after a 14-horse jump-off. The combination jumped clear in 36.70.