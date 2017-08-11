America took home the Aga Khan Nations Cup after an impressive showing at the RDS.

They completed two clear rounds to win the competition in style ahead of France on five faults with Netherlands third on seven faults.

The Irish team of Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Mark McAuley and Denis Lynch finished fifth.

Rodrigo Pessoa's team had been joint leaders after the first round with zero faults, but picked up 17 in the second round.

The result, however, secures qualification for Ireland to the Nations Cup World final in September.