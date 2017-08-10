Ireland’s brilliant run of results at the 2017 Dublin Horse Show continued onThursday, with Wexford’s Bertram Allen guiding Izzy By Picobello to victory in the Anglesea Serpentine Stakes.

A massive 20 combinations went through to the jump-off from 49 starters. Despite been drawn first to go against the clock, Allen and the nine-year-old gelding laid down a target of clear in 35.63 seconds which proved unbeatable.

Japanese rider Karen Polle took runner-up spot aboard With Wings (35.88), while Tipperary’s Greg Broderick finished third with Chinook (37.08).

Kilkenny’s Richie Moloney and Carrabis Z took a share of fourth place, finishing on exactly the same time as Mexico’s Frederico Fernandez with Landpeter Do Feroleto.

In the earlier Speed Derby, Irish riders filled all of the top six places with Greg Broderick and Zuidam scoring their second win in 24 hours.

Irish riders have now won all four international competitions so far this week at the RDS. Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa will be hoping this winning run continues in Friday’s Aga Khan Nations Cup.

The Irish team, sponsored by The Underwriting Exchange and Devenish was named this morning. It includes Bertram Allen, Denis Lynch, Cian O’Connor and Louth’s Mark McAuley, who will make his Aga Khan debut.

Ireland have been drawn second to jump of eight teams with the action starting at 3.0pm, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ Television.