Greg Broderick got the Dublin Horse Show off to a winning start for Irish riders at the RDS as he took top prize in the Speed Stakes on Zuidam.

The Speed Stakes is the first of the big international competitions of the event and the Tipperary rider had almost a second to spare on his nearest rival.

Rio Olympian Broderick and the Paul Carr-owned 13-year-old stallion crossed the line clear in 58.94 seconds, almost a second faster than American runner-up Lillie Keenan with Be Gentle (59.68secs).

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny made it two Irish riders in the top three, finishing third with Chakito when clear in 59.79.

Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa will name his team on Thursday for Friday’s Aga Khan Nations Cup.

Ireland will be up against Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Britain and USA.