A stunning weekend for Irish Equestrian Sport reached a dramatic finale at the European Championships at Kaposvár in Hungary on Sunday, as Wexford’s Harry Allen claimed the Pony Show Jumping individual gold medal and Athlone’s Kate Derwin won silver.

A remarkable performance from 16-year-old Allen and the 15-year-old mare Cassandra van het Roelhof, saw them finish five rounds of demanding jumping with just a single time fault.

Allen, a pupil at Newtown School in Waterford, entered the final round tied with Britain’s Eleanor Hall-McAteer with Tixylix on a zero score.

He jumped first and finished with just a time fault which guaranteed him a medal but he had to wait until the final rider jumped to see what colour it would be.

Last to go, Hall-McAteer finished with eight faults which meant Allen was crowned the new European Pony Show Jumping Champion.

👏👏to Harry Allen taking individual SJ 🥇at FEI Pony Euros, & 🥈to Kate Derwin 🙌from all of us! #GAINBackingTIE #Proud pic.twitter.com/kLu6xrEuDE — GAIN EquineNutrition (@GAINEquine) July 30, 2017

The result comes seven years after Harry’s brother Bertram also won individual European Pony gold, at Bishop Burton in the UK riding Acapella.

An outstanding clear final round from Athlone’s Derwin and the Clive Swindell-owned Connemara Pony, Cul Ban Mistress, saw them add to Ireland’s medal haul, as they secured the individual silver.

Derwin, a student at Our Lady’s Bower in Athlone, finished with just four faults over the five rounds of jumping.

Sweden’s Cora Hirn took the bronze with Miskaun Harvey.

Seamus Hughes-Kennedy, a pupil at St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny, also produced a superb performance with Cuffesgrange Cavalidam (ISH) and finished in a hugely impressive seventh place on the final standings.

Mayo’s Ciaran Nallon with Rextor d’Or finished 15th, with Cork’s Abbie Sweetnam and Dynamite Spartacus (ISH) in 21st.