Bertram Allen’s Valkenswaard United took the winner's trophy in Saturday's 11th round of the lucrative Global Champions League at Berlin in Germany.

Allen riding the nine-year-old gelding Izzy By Picobello and Italy’s Alberto Zorzi with Cornetto K, finished on a two-round total of four faults, ahead of Hamburg Diamonds in second and London Knights in third.

Allen and Izzy By Picobello knocked a fence midway through their final round. However quick-thinking from the Wexford rider saw him up the pace and Valkenswaard United eventually finished over three seconds faster than runners-up Hamburg Diamonds.

The result adds to a superb weekend for the Allen family. Bertram’s 16-year-old younger brother Harry was part of the GAIN Irish Pony team who won the gold medal at the European Pony Championships at Kaposvar in Hungary on Friday.